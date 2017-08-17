CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Gardendale Rockets

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT)- The Gardendale Rockets are trying to forget about the past.

Last year they received a lot of preseason hype and lived up to it for the first four weeks. Three straight losses to Clay-Chalkville, Minor, and Chelsea, plus a 2nd round exit from the playoffs put that hype on hold.

The big thing now is learning from those losses and getting ready to prove they’re the best in the region.

“This off season we really worked on our speed and agility to keep up with those Minors and Clay’s this year,” head coach Matt Plunkett said. “We are going to get them this year and I truly believe that. I think this is one of the best team’s I’ve ever been around and I’ve had a chance to be on some really good football teams as a coach and player. This is a great team.”

