CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT)- Mortimer Jordan enters the 2017 season with momentum on its side.

The Blue Devils have won 33 games the last three seasons and made a trip to the state finals in 2015. This season the squad is going to be a little younger. Getting to the playoffs is goal No. 1. Once they gain some experience it’s all about making a run.

“We play week zero,” head coach Dustan Goode said. “So next Friday is the real deal for us, but it’s exciting, especially with a new group. We have a lot of unknowns, a lot of sophomores that are going to be good high school players and I look forward to watching them play.”

Check out the video preview of Mortimer Jordan above!