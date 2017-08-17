Houston Rockets players visit Birmingham, announce 2018 preseason game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Houston Rockets NBA Team visited Birmingham on Thursday to announce that the team will be playing a preseason game in the city in October 2018.

James Harden and Nenê made an appearance at Parker High School to make the announcement. The teammates also took the time to play against students in a game of Gotcha, and also posed for selfies.

The Steel City Showdown is the first NBA preseason game in Birmingham in over a decade, and their opponent has yet to be announced.