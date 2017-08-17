Plans to redevelop Loveman Village underway

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city is moving forward with plans to redevelop the Loveman Village Housing Complex.

The city plans to tear down 500 units and build 164 on-site units in two different phases. An additional 120 units will be constructed off-site.

Michael Lundy with the Housing Authority says all of the residents in phase one have relocated with the exception of two or three families. Those families will be moving in the next few days and the city will move forward with demolition.

