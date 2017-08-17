Schools systems prepare for the total solar eclipse

(WIAT) — People across the country will be able to experience a total solar eclipse, a phenomenon we haven’t seen in almost 100 years!

The eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21st. Many schools across the state are preparing since students will be in class for much of the event.

Some schools are purchasing solar eclipse glasses so students can safely watch the eclipse. Staring directly at the sun without the proper glasses can cause serious, permanent damage. Some schools are closed for the event out of safety concerns for students.

We’ve compiled a list of school systems who have specified plans for the Solar Eclipse Day —

Oneonta City Schools: Closed. The school system says the eclipse is an excellent learning opportunity, but safety is a priority.

Jefferson County Schools : Open. The system has purchased safety glasses. Students have the option to watch the event outside or inside.

St. Clair County Schools : Open. Students will view the solar eclipse via live stream. Students will not be viewing it outside due to safety concerns.

Pickens County Schools : Open. All outside activities will be moved inside between the hours of 12 noon-3 p.m. There will be a slight delay is dismissal.

Trussville City Schools : Open. Students in Kindergarten through 8th grade will be dismissed at 3 p.m. instead of 2 p.m. Lesson plans will be related to NASA and other sites. Students will be able to view the eclipse with the guidance of teachers. Parents who want students to view the event outside can check them out and the absence will be excused.

Shelby County Schools: Open. Decisions to view the eclipse are left up to individual schools. Some teachers have purchased glasses for students and will take them outside to view the eclipse with the permission of parents. Some students will watch the event via live stream. If teachers do not have approved glasses, students will not go outside. Parents can check children out of school.