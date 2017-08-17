Town sworn in as US attorney for Alabama’s northern district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has a new U.S. Attorney working in the Northern District.

Jay E. Town began his new role last week after taking his oath of office Friday from Chief U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre.

Town, a former judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, previously served as a senior prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney’s Office in Huntsville. He’s also taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Alabama-Huntsville in the Department of Political Science with the curriculum focused on executive war powers and the Geneva Conventions.

Town earned a bachelor’s degree in Government & International Relations from the University of Notre Dame in 1995 and received his Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1998.

