Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office steps up to keep realtors safe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up awareness efforts to keep real estate agents safe. These steps come after a scary situation in Mississippi where a man reportedly attempted to sexually assault a realtor at a home she was showing.

40-year-old Kenneth Fox is a registered sex offender facing abduction charges in that incident. The woman was able to escape unharmed. Because of her ordeal, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy discussed safety tips with local realtors.

“We talked about a number of things from where you park your vehicle at or lighting or how to interact with individuals you don’t know well, or information you get before you go out,” Abernathy said.

Laura Leigh Thompson was among a group of dozens of realtors who met with the Sheriff this week. Thompson works for Pritchett-Moore Real Estate. When it comes to her personal safety, Thompson doesn’t take chances. Since she shows homes to clients alone, she carries a pistol and a can of pepper spray in her purse.

“Carrying a firearm is simply for my protection and it makes me feel confident that if I can’t get away, then I will be able to do something about it,” Thompson said.

Sheriff Abernathy says it’s also a good idea for female realtors to check the sheriff’s app that shows where sex offenders live.

“You just need to be aware of your surroundings and the things we stress to the realtors is to make sure that your prepared so if anything happens you have an escape plan in place,” Abernathy said.

Thompson said she plans on taking the Sheriff’s advice.

“You don’t know people, so we are realtors being in that every day are probably more aware of it,” Thompson said. “And that’s why I took the necessary precautions to be ready. And if something happens you can say not today because I will be ready to protect myself.”

Thompson says she took a women’s self- defense class called “Equalizer”. She says Tuscaloosa police recommend it for realtors. The class teaches gun safety, and how to fire a weapon.