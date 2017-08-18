Bats found inside Minor Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools is working to get bats out of an elementary school.

A spokeswoman for Birmingham City Schools confirmed to CBS42 that bats were found in a stairwell at Minor Elementary School. She said the stairwell was sealed off so that no one can get to it, while a bat removal crew is scheduled to arrive over the weekend.

Parents of children who attend Minor Elementary School, while relieved that the school system is taking action, are not pleased that they did not know about the bats until approached by CBS42.

“(I’m) surprised. Very surprised,” said one mother who asked that her name not be published. “Because we, as parents, should know what’s going at Minor Elementary School.”

Siobhan Terrell, who has three children attending Minor, said the school communicated that a stairwell was closed off, but never gave a reason.

“I think, being in a school with our children here, we should have known the reason why and what was going on,” she said, adding, “I’m mad because they didn’t let us know, but I do trust the administration, that I know they will protect my kids and keep them safe.”