Hueytown, Ala. (WIAT) – Hueytown is hoping for a better end to the 2017 High School Football season. The Golden Gophers under head coach Scott Mansell finished tied for 2nd in 6A Region 5 with Jackson-Olin last year.

The Golden Gophers finished with a record of 8-3 last season, falling in a close game to Gardendale in the 1st round of the State Playoffs.

In 2017, Hueytown will rely on young talent to help get the Golden Gophers deep into the State Playoffs.