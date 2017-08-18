‘Kay Ivey for Governor Inc.’ signals intentions for 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey moved this week to create a gubernatorial campaign organization, a sign she’s inching toward announcing a run for governor in 2018.

At Ivey’s request, a Birmingham lawyer filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office Wednesday to reserve the name “Kay Ivey for Governor Inc.” for a nonprofit organization.

“The governor is seriously considering running in 2018 and she is taking the necessary steps to be successful.” Ivey spokesman Daniel Sparkman said Thursday.

Ivey previously declined to say whether she would seek to remain in the post, saying her first job was to bring stability to state government rocked by scandals.

“I have had one goal in mind, to steady the ship of state and to improve Alabama’s image,” Ivey said last month.

The Decatur Daily first reported the news of the filing.

Ivey had been lieutenant governor before replacing Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned on the same day Alabama lawmakers opened impeachment hearings following his alleged affair with an aide. Bentley pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor campaign violation to stop a state investigation.

Speculation about Ivey’s intentions has grown since she stepped up public relations activity. The state’s first Republican female governor held an event to mark her first 100 days in office, gave a speech discussing her pride in the work of her fledgling administration, and hired an outside public relations firm to work on future projects.

Several other high-profile Republicans who considered running for governor have turned their attention elsewhere. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he is seeking re-election to his Senate seat. Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh announced Thursday she is running for lieutenant governor.