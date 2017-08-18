Looking for solar eclipse glasses? Shoney’s offering free ‘survival kit’ Monday

(WIAT) — If you’re still looking for solar eclipse glasses, it’s easy to get discouraged. CBS 42 has heard from many viewers unable to find certified solar eclipse glasses as the countdown to the total solar eclipses gets closer and closer.

However, there is a new source of glasses for Monday: Shoney’s is offering free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on Aug. 21.

With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, including several around the state of Alabama, Shoney’s will prepare its guests with a FREE Eclipse Survival Kit – a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a complimentary Chocolate Double Decker MoonPie® with the purchase of any entrée, sandwich or buffet while supplies last at participating restaurants. Guests may also purchase the survival kit without meal purchase for $3.00.