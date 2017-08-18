Man charged in West Blocton fatal shooting

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WIAT) – A Bibb County man has been charged with murder in Thursday evening’s shooting on Beardens Farm Road. Neighbors told CBS 42 that Travis Holt lived and worked as a barber out of the West Blocton home where the shooting happened. He is now facing a murder charge for the death of Kelvin Jackson.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said Kelvin Jackson was shot in the back multiple times. “There’s some kind of feud going on,” he explained, “and what we’re trying to prevent right now is just retaliation over this murder.”

Jackson said investigators are still trying to get to the bottom of the events leading up to the shooting.

Holt was in court in Centreville on Friday for his arraignment. His bond was set at $300,000 under the condition that he surrender any firearms to the sheriff’s office and have no contact with the victim’s family. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 26th. Anthony Johnson was appointed as the suspect’s attorney.

Several neighbors told CBS 42 that they had grown up with Holt and that they knew him to be an all-around good guy who worked hard to provide for his children. They were shocked to hear news of the shooting. CBS 42 has also reached out to the family of the victim, Kelvin Jackson. This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.