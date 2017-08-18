Man shot in Etowah County, one day after arrest for attempted sexual extortion

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County man has been hospitalized in Birmingham after being shot, according to a release from Etowah County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities received a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday saying that a man with a gunshot wound was walking near U.S. 431, north of Duck Springs Road. The victim, Dustin Lee Gibbs, 23, from Attalla was flown by helicopter to a Birmingham hospital.

Gibbs was arrested on Thursday for charges of attempted sexual extortion, and distribution of private images, according to Investigator Adam Chapman. Gibbs allegedly attempted to intimidate a woman into having sex with him, by threatening that he would release private images of her on social media if she refused, according to the release.

The woman reported the incident to investigators after Gibbs allegedly made a post, and he reportedly admitted to uploading the image out of vindictiveness, according to the release. He was booked into Etowah County Detention Center and released on Friday after posting a $6,000 bond.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.