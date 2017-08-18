Myths about Solar Eclipse

There a bunch of myths we want you to be aware of when watching the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday:

You’ll be fine if you look through your phone or camera- FICTION. You will likely not see much other than a small bright blob on your phone screen and on a camera you need a special solar filter. Best advice- enjoy the eclipse in person, leave the pictures to the professionals, and take pictures of how cool you look in your eclipse glasses! You can look at it through binoculars, telescope- FICTION. This can guess damage to your eyes. Again, you need special protection when looking directly at the sun. An eclipse is harmful for pregnant women- FICTION. This myth has been around since ancient civilizations. Since we talk about all the dangers, you may think this is true. But, the sun is the sun, there isn’t any change or extra harmful radiation during an eclipse. What about pets and infants? Do they need special eye protection? Most likely no. A pet or baby will not instinctively look directly up at the sun.