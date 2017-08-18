Suspect sought in UPS truck package theft at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a UPS truck at the Riverchase Galleria Monday.

Police say packages were stolen from the vehicle while it was at the loading dock area of the mall on Aug. 14 around 10:30 a.m. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black tank top, tan cargo shorts and white/black shoes. He is possibly driving a grey Mazda RX-8 with a white University of Alabama “A” decal on the back window. The value of the stolen packages (possibly 2) is approximately $1,500.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about them or this case, you’re asked to contact Hoover Detective Todd Henningsen at (205) 444-7534.

You can also leave an anonymous tip via their website:http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website: http://crimestoppersmetroal.com/ You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.