Tuscaloosa residents charged with child abuse and attempted murder of 9-year-old child

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have arrested two people on charges of severely abusing a child, according to a release from the department.

The Juvenile Division of the department reportedly became aware of a severe case of abuse on a 9-year-old male child on Wednesday. Investigators then met with staff from Tuscaloosa DHR and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, who later informed police that the victim was severely tortured over a period of time.

Investigators obtained warrants for attempted murder and aggravated child abuse on Cecily Burton, 31, and Marzel Mills, 40, from Tuscaloosa. Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail where they await trial on a $200,000 bond each.

