BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager that was recently acquitted in the murder of a Hoover man has had warrants issued for his arrest by Bessemer Police, according to a release from the department.

Charleston Wells was acquitted in the murder case of Mike Gillotti in May, but was still convicted of nine charges of breaking and entering a vehicle.

