CBS42 Two-a-Days: Huffman Vikings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Huffman football enters their second season in 7A Region 3 and the Vikings are looking to prove they belong.

It’s arguably the toughest region in the state with teams like Hoover and Spain Park, but after just two region wins in 2016, the Vikings are more motivated than ever.

“I think going from last year to right now my senior class, they know what they can do. They know they can compete in this region, and they want a little bit more, so they’re holding everybody accountable,” said head coach Alex Wilson.

“[Our motto is] win every week, win every game, take a game week by week, it’s not about a championship, earn our respect and win the week,” said defensive lineman Allen Love.