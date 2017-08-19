CBS42 Two-a-Days: Ramsay Rams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Ramsay High School is eyeing their second consecutive 6A State Championship.

The Rams lost a good bit of talent from last year, including quarterback Baniko Harley who’s off to Austin Peay. Insert senior Isaiah Bradford to take over the offense and he looked pretty impressive in practice, on the ground and in the air.

Ramsay kicks off the season Friday with Helena.

“The expectations are big, but I think coming off a season like we had last year – it teaches kids how to get ready week by week. The cold in the cold, the rain is the rain, we’ve got to get better every week,” said Coach Rueben Nelson.

“I just have to stay encouraging, I have to stay motivating everybody out here. Of course motivating them helps motivate myself though,” said Harley.