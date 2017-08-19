Head to Fultondale Founder’s Day Festival to meet adoptable dogs from GBHS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a day of family fun that could see you bringing home a new four-legged pal. Adoptable dogs from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be part of the action at Saturday’s Fultondale Founder’s Day Festival.

During the free event, you’ll also find a kid’s zone, live entertainment, arts and crafts, plus a food expo. It’s all to celebrate the city of Fultondale’s 70th anniversary.

GBHS will also be part of the fun with its mobile adoption unit. If you’d like a sneak peek at some of the adoptable dogs that may be out there, click here. You can also follow along on social media here and here.

For more information on the Founder’s Day Festival, click here.