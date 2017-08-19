Multiple agencies searching for missing 18 month old lost on Tallapoosa River

TALLASSEE, Ala (WIAT): The Tallassee Fire Department, ALEA and multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search after an 18 month child entered the Tallapoosa River on Saturday, per David Rogers, Assistant Chief, Tallassee Fire Department.

Around 1 P.M. A group of five were swimming on the river. The group swam towards a safety net to exit the river as the current began to rise. While exiting, one of the swimmers slipped and caused the child to enter the river.

Tallassee Fire, Tallassee Police, ALEA Air Rescue, Friendship Fire, and multiple other agencies are assisting in the search for the child.

Rogers says the search will end at sundown and continue at first light on Sunday if the child has not been located.

CBS42 will provide updates as we receive more information.