One dead, officer injured after shooting in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT): A suspect is dead and an officer sustained minor injuries after a shooting on Saturday, per Sgt. John Carr of Homewood Police Department.

Around 1:00 A.M. An officer was patrolling the parking lot of the Extended Stay Hotel on State Farm Parkway when he encountered the suspect. The two became involved in a struggle when the suspect used the officer’s Taser against him.

The suspect was transported and pronounced dead at UAB Hospital. The officer was taken to Brookwood Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

No further information is available.