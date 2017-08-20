BHRA hosting Bottoms Up for National Dog Day on August 26th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday is National Dog Day and the Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama is celebrating! The best part: you and your dog are invited to join!

BHRA will host Bottoms Up for National Dog Day at Cahaba Brewing Company on Saturday, August 26th. You’ll find dogs, BHRA merchandise like t-shirts, hats, magnets and more, plus a raffle to benefit the rescue.

The Fetch treat truck for dogs will also be out at Cahaba during the day for your four-legged friend. Two-legged friends will also be taken care of by the Cantina on Wheels food truck.

Bottoms Up for National Dog Day is a free event. It’s this Saturday, August 26th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs are welcome to join those from BHRA on the patio at Cahaba Brewing on 4500 5th Avenue South in Birmingham.

If you’d like to find out more about the event, click here. You can also check out everything happening at BHRA by checking out their website here or following along on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.