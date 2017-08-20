CBS 42 Two-a-Days: Gadsden City Titans

Gadsden, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the surprises of the off season, was when Titans Head Coach Matt Scott decided to resign after his 4th season at Gadsden City. The Titans lost their first four games of the 2016 season, however finished strong making a run to the state semi-finals before falling to eventual state champion Hoover.

In steps Bart Sessions, the former Tuscaloosa County head coach who will attempt to lead Gadsden City back to the state playoffs and bring the team back to the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive year.

Gadsden City will open the 2017 season against Spain Park.