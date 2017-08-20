CBS 42 Two-a-Days: Pinson Valley Indians

By Published:

Pinson, Ala. (WIAT) — After eight seasons under Head Coach Matt Glover, Pinson Valley has a new Head Football Coach.  Former Auburn Quarterback Patrick Nix takes over a team which finished tied for second in 6A Region 6 last year.

With Coach Nix, comes a new quarterback for the Indians.  His son Bo Nix, a four star junior quarterback with offers from Alabama, Auburn, and Florida State, takes over an offense that averaged 26 points a game last season.

The Nix’s will have to adjust on the fly, as Pinson Valley opens its season with a matchup against a tough McAdory team in week 1.

