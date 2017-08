HAMILTON, Ala (WIAT): A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Jasper man, per Johnathan Appling, Senior Trooper with ALEA.

Around 11 A.M. Thursday, Roger Dale Forrester, 60, was seriously injured when his 2005 Nissan 350Z left the road and overturned on I-22, one mile north of Quinton. Forrester was transported to UAB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

No further information has been released as ALEA is still investigating.