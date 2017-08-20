Mountain Brook store sells 10,000+ pairs of eclipse glasses

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Smith’s Variety in Mountain Brook sold 10,000 pairs of solar eclipse glasses Sunday. The owner said he made a trip to Memphis to get them after selling 5,500 pairs in two hours on Saturday.

“I was afraid that I would want to peek without the glasses, so I got up this morning and I told my husband, ‘I don’t care how long it takes. I’m going to get some glasses today,’” said Kathleen Langsdale outside Smith’s Variety.

She stood in line for two hours Sunday before the store opened, and there were 20 people ahead of her.

“I’m very excited. This is a once in a lifetime for the amount of eclipse that we’re going to get to see tomorrow,” she said.

“The last time we had something like this was the beanie baby era where we sold 8,000 beanie babies in about an hour and a half,” said store owner Jim Glazner.

He said the store has been selling out of the glasses on a daily basis. But Sunday, they had plenty available… Or at least they did when they opened.

EYE ON ECLIPSE

“Last night, I actually got in touch with the manufacturer and he was heading toward Virginia for the eclipse, and we met him in Memphis and picked up 10,000 pairs for today,” said Glazner.

The line Sunday stretched out the door and around the block in Mountain Brook all day.

“We are all going wild looking forward to the eclipse tomorrow!” said Langsdale.

For more information about the eclipse, CLICK HERE.