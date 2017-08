MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a body of a 6-year-old boy was found in the woods off of Demetropolis Road.

The body was reportedly found by school children on their way home.

Witnesses say the boy was wearing a school uniform.

It is still early in the investigation, but homicide detectives, as well as the Chief of Police, are at the location.

News 5 has a crew on scene and will update with new information as it comes in.