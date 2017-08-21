VisionFirst Eye Center says not to use their eclipse glasses because of authenticity issue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’ve received free eclipse glasses from any of the VisionFirst Eye Centers in the Birmingham, you need to know the eye care center is advising you not to use them.

According to a press release from the center, “VisionFirst Eye Center like many others was led to believe our glasses were ISO approved. However, our distributor released a statement this weekend stating that because they did not do their own independent testing, they are recommending that customers not view the eclipse with these glasses.”

The release continues, asking anyone who received a free pair of the glasses from VisionFirst not to use them to view the eclipse.

They go on to say, “We would also like to add that due to the inability to verify authenticity of all of the eclipse glasses, and out of an abundance of caution and concern for public health, we recommend that no one look through eclipse glasses for more than seconds at a time in order to avoid eye injury, regardless of the source of your glasses.”

VisionFirst will have viewing parties at their several Birmingham area locations from 12-2, and alternative viewing methods will be available.