For the second straight year the Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the college football season as the No.1 team in the AP poll.

The Tide received 52 of the 61 first place votes. Ohio State came in at No.2 (three first place votes). Florida State is No. 3 ( four first place votes). USC and Clemson round out the top five.

The Auburn Tigers also cracked the top 15, coming in at No. 12.

Four other SEC teams made the top 25. LSU is 13th, Georgia is 15th, Florida is 17th, Tennessee is 25th,