Alabama schools incorporate solar eclipse into Monday’s lessons

(WIAT) — Schools across the Birmingham area took advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity presented by Monday’s solar eclipse.

While some school systems cancelled class Monday, others dedicated their lesson plan to the eclipse.

“A lot of kids didn’t have a clue what an eclipse was before we even got started, so it was a great learning experience for them,” said Tamil Jackson, who teaches at the Epic School in Birmingham.

Jackson and her students celebrated with celestial-themed foods, like Moon Pies and Starburst candies, before students with protective eyewear were allowed to go outside to watch the eclipse.

In Trussville, students were kept inside to watch the eclipse online, but parents were allowed to sign their children out of school to watch it outside.

“They’re actually experiencing history, and that’s something that I know my parents would have done when I was their age,” said Elise Carson, who checked her two children out of school Monday.

“I think the solar eclipse is a great opportunity for kids to come out of the classroom, and just to witness with their own eyes what science has to offer,” said Ngar Deighton, who, in Shelby County, enjoyed the eclipse outside with her son. “I think a lot of the schools have really prepared teaching the kids in the classroom what happens, and why the eclipse happens. I think it’s just a great thing for them to see themselves in this lifetime.”