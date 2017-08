SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Springville after a body was found in a house on Evergreen Road, according to the St. Clair County Coroner.

The body was found in a home in the 2500 block of Evergreen Road. At this time, the county coroner is on the scene along with crime scene investigators.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.