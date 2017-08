BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has sold out of solar eclipse viewing glasses.

People lined up this morning as they opened the box office at the BCRI at 9 a.m. to sell 250 glasses.

They have about 250 at BCRI #Eclipse2017 glasses will be gone in a few minutes @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/IKOj0AQNzg — Sarah Cantey (@SarahCantey) August 21, 2017

The BCRI posted to Facebook around 10:45, letting everyone know they had sold out.