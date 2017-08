TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville Police found an elderly man dead in the pool of a residence on Saturday.

Officers with Trussville PD responded to a home in the Echo Hills subdivision on an unconscious person call. Patrol officers arrived and found 78-year-old William “Bill” Godwin unresponsive in the pool.

Police pulled Godwin from the water and administered CPR, but they could not revive him.

Foul play is not suspected.