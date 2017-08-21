Former Birmingham mayor weighs in on city elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham city elections are Tuesday. The city’s former mayor is weighing in on what needs to happen in order to move the city forward.

The relationship between Mayor William bell and city council has appeared strained for a couple years. Former Mayor Richard Arrington, Jr. tells CBS42 that needs to change in order to get things done.

Back in 2015, there was a fight between Bell and councilor Marcus Lundy. At the time, council president Johnathan Austin said the incident was unfortunate, but was indicative of the lack of respect and lack of willingness to cooperate with city council.

In May of 2016, the Mayor-Council Act goes into effect. Several councilors voiced their concerns about changes to the balance of power between the mayor and city council.

In August of 2016, back and forth among city leadership over the Kingston fire station. City council and the mayor were at odds over how to pay for replacing the building after the fire station had to be shut down because of mold, a leaking ceiling and other problems.

In August of this year, the mayor and city council at odd again over the city’s budget. The mayor’s office was under the impression that city council wanted to slash the police department’s operating budget by $750,000. Council members then presented the budget showing no cuts to the police department’s budget and no cuts to any other areas thought to be in jeopardy.

Arrington says voters are now beginning to hold elected officials accountable for all of the back and forth.

“Some of them are upset about the relationship between the council and the mayor and the bickering that goes on there and the message that we must send today as voters we must say we don’t want bickering in city hall we want results,” he said.

Arrington tells CBS42 a strained relationship between city leadership could mean that a lot of things that should get done, don’t.

“A lot of things that ought to be done don’t get done because sometimes the council will oppose something the mayor’s doing or vice versa that will be good for us and they’re doing it on the basis of personality,” said Arrington.

Arington says voters have an opportunity Tuesday to design the city hall they want.

“That’s what we got to say to the people, you got to vote on issues build our city and we don’t want people who are acting childish we want a city hall we can be proud of”

Polls open at 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

