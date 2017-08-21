Governor Ivey weighs in on Confederate monument controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey was in Birmingham Sunday for the Alabama Governor’s Conference on tourism, but tourism wasn’t the only issue Ivey talked about.

The Governor also weighed in on the controversy over a Confederate monument being covered up at Linn Park. Ivey did not take sides Sunday as she spoke with reporters about the issue.

“We’ve debated this in the legislature, and they came up with a solution,” Governor Ivey said. “Both sides were involved in the discussions. Alabama can show the nation how to be civil as we agree and as we disagree agreeably.”

CBS 42 asked Ivey if the monument issue could impact state tourism.

“Who can speculate?” Ivey asked. “More people might come to this great state to see how we do business from the cradle of the Confederacy to the birthplace to Civil Rights. We do it peacefully.”

Last week, the State Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit against Birmingham Mayor William Bell and the City for violating state law by constructing barriers to cover a historical monument. Mayor Bell is exploring legal options for removing the Linn Park monument.

Governor Ivey said the issue is now before the court system.

“The laws are on the books so we have a civil way to address civil disagreements and we will be civil in this great state and we can show the rest of the world how to be civil and respect our history as it unfolds because we can always learn from our history.”

Governor Ivey signed the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act into law three months ago in Montgomery.