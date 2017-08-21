Witness history: Watch the eclipse LIVE from the path of totality in Tennessee with CBS 42

McMinnville, TN. (WIAT) — Early Sunday morning, meteorologist Nate Harrington, photojournalist Toby Carter and assistant news director Scott Macdowell hit the road, headed to McMinnville, Tennessee for the total solar eclipse.

Harrington has been planning our eclipse coverage for months now. Thanks to our crew, you’ll be able to safely watch the total solar eclipse from the path of totality in McMinnville right here–it will last approximately 2 minutes and will take place in McMinnville, TN around 1:30 p.m.

Our live stream starts from Tennessee at 10:40 a.m.; the eclipse begins on the West Coast at 10 a.m. PT and ends on the East Coast around 3 p.m. PT.

If you’re trying to watch our live coverage on CBS 42’s app, click the “Watch Live” button at the bottom of your screen. If you want to watch the live stream of the eclipse from the path of totality, click here or watch live on the CBS 42 Facebook page.

