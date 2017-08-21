Solar Eclipse events in your area

By Published: Updated:

(WIAT) — Here are some solar eclipse events happening in our viewing area:

Birmingham:
McWane Science Center is hosting an event at 9 a.m. A limited number of viewing glasses will be available to people who purchase general admission tickets on a first come, first served basis.

Tuscaloosa:
There will be a viewing at Government Plaza from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free eclipse glasses are available to the first 500 people.

Cullman:
Cullman Electric is having a viewing party that starts at 12 p.m. noon. Lunch will be provided and the first 100 people receive free eclipse glasses.

Oxford:
Oxford Public Library is hosting a viewing from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Eclipse glasses will be provided.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s