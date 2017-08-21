Teen killed, 3 Auburn residents arrested after shooting on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arrest reports for three Alabama men charged in the death of a Bay County teen Sunday morning reveal new details about the crime.

Bay County Sheriff’s Investigators said Jason Ian Price, 16, an Arnold High School student, was shot and killed at the CVS Pharmacy in Panama City Beach shortly after midnight.

In arrest reports for the suspects, investigators wrote Price was at the store’s parking lot with another teen who had set up a marijuana deal with the suspects.

Officials said the men were attempting to rob the other teen of drugs and other items at gunpoint when Demarcus Giddens, 21, of Auburn shot Price.

Giddens is charged with an open count of murder and armed robbery.

Co-defendants Rodney Jones, 18, and Gertavious Montrez Canada, 24, also of Auburn are charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

