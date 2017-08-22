CBS42 Two-A-Days: Hoover Buccaneers

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Hoover High School football is chasing their 5th state championship in 6 years.

It’s often said that ‘getting to the top is easier than staying on top,’ and that’s why hoover embraces the work it takes to bring home the blue map.

“It’s hard because you get that championship and you feel like, oh it’s just going to come every year. Especially at Hoover. You might feel entitled but you have to work for it everyday,” said Hoover WR, Shedrick Jackson.

“Our work ethic here, the culture we’ve built here is about being 1-0 tomorrow. Win the day,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett.

Hoover opens the season with Grayson, GA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s