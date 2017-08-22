CBS42 Two-A-Days: Hoover Buccaneers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Hoover High School football is chasing their 5th state championship in 6 years.

It’s often said that ‘getting to the top is easier than staying on top,’ and that’s why hoover embraces the work it takes to bring home the blue map.

“It’s hard because you get that championship and you feel like, oh it’s just going to come every year. Especially at Hoover. You might feel entitled but you have to work for it everyday,” said Hoover WR, Shedrick Jackson.

“Our work ethic here, the culture we’ve built here is about being 1-0 tomorrow. Win the day,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett.

Hoover opens the season with Grayson, GA.