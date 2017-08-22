CBS42 Two-A-Days: Minor Tigers

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Minor High School football looks to continue it’s winning ways with a new head coach.

After finishing 2016 with the most wins in school history (12), Minor dismissed head coach George Bates due to “philosophical” differences, assistant Curtis Graves was promoted to take over the program. Graves says he hopes to continue the success that Bates’ began.

“Coach George Bates did a great job of instilling a winning attitude and we want to continue to go ahead and capitalize on that. Instilling in the kids that they need to work for everything, as far as on the field, off the field and in the community, they’ll work for everything and that’s what we’ve been pushing,” said Graves.

Minor opens the season Friday against Greensboro.