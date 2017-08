HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama DEA and other organizations teamed up to raid a Hoover doctor’s office on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a DEA Spokesperson Brett Hamilton.

The Hoover Alt MD office on South Shades Crest Road was raided around 10 a.m. by the DEA along with the FBI, Alabama Pharmacy Board, and Hoover Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is reportedly prosecuting the case.

