Disabled man says City of Birmingham is responsible for fixing hole in his ceiling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is looking to the City of Birmingham to fix a hole in his ceiling a little more than a year after his roof was replaced through a city program.

Curtis Bell says he got a new roof last year through a program that is designed to help low-income homeowners. The money for the repairs came from the city of Birmingham’s Community Development Rebate program.

Bell claims water later leaked into his home after the roof was replaced and it caused the ceiling in his living to fall in.

The 55-year-old has muscular dystrophy and says it’s tough to move around with the mess in his home.

An insurance adjuster told Bell his insurance would not cover the damage to his Green Acres home, and that the city should fix it. Bell contacted the city and was told the roof was out of warranty as of June.

“I want my roof to be fixed. I want it to livable where I can go back doing what I was doing,” Bell said. “I want it to be fixed through the city of Birmingham. I want the city of Birmingham to come out to my home fix my roof.”

CBS 42 reached out to the city of Birmingham. We were told the city is looking into the issue.