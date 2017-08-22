Family still mourning death of loved in Alberta cold case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This week marks a somber anniversary for a Tuscaloosa County family grieving the death of their loved one.

Sixteen years ago, 21-year-old Treavor Jones was shot and killed while jogging near his family’s house in the Alberta community of Tuscaloosa. The murder happened on August 21, 2001, on 25th Avenue East.

Even though many years have passed since her son’s tragic death, Debbie Jones is still heartbroken and misses her son.

“My heart still aches really badly. It aches every single day, just not as bad,” Jones said. “Time does ease some of the pain, but there is still a part of you that’s not there. Not a single day goes by that I don’t feel like my heart is broken.”

The case is unsolved and Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide officers have not made an arrest. Investigators may have a break in the case after receiving new information, which is good news for Jones who wants her son’s killer punished.

“I want whoever killed my son to be caught and go to jail. He was a good person and I miss him.”

Jones says she has forgiven whoever killed her son.

Treavor Jones was living at home with his family at the time of his death. He was active in his church and participated in the praise team. There is a $70 thousand dollar reward for information on this case.