Governor offers reward in case of Tuscaloosa man found murdered in bed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 69-year-old Lester Williams.

Williams was found murdered in bed in his home on T.Y. Rogers Ave in the early morning hours of July 18. Officers found him when they responded to a call of a possible disturbance.

Investigators canvassed the area several time and reviewed evidence that they say has generated leads. They hope this reward will motivate people to come forward with information to help solve the case.