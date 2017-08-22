Restaurants offer discounts to Birmingham voters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple restaurants in Birmingham are offering discounts to customers who voted today.

All a customer has to do is show up for dinner wearing a sticker that indicates they voted in the Birmingham municipal elections.

Marco Morosini, owner at Silvertron Cafe, said someone approached him with the idea and he agreed immediately. He said he thinks it’s a great way to celebrate the democratic process.

“It can be Mayor Bell with everything that he’s done for the city so far, or maybe it’s somebody new. It’s democracy at it’s best, and whoever wins it should truly be a celebration about all this and we want to be a part of it,” said Morosini.

Participating restaurants include:

Silvertron Cafe – 3813 Clairmont Ave

Tropicaleo – 4426 4th Ave S

Flip Burger – 220 Summit Blvd

EastWest – 2306 2nd Ave N.

Magic City Krabs – 1700 Pearson Ave SW

East 59 Village and Cafe – 7619 1st Ave N

Crestwood Cafe – 2817 2nd Ave S

Bird’s Bar and Pizza – 2839 7th Ave S