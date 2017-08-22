Suspect pleads guilty to robbery of Tuscaloosa credit union

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court to the robbery of a federally insured bank and taking hostages during the robbery, according to a release by Department of Justice.

Cedrick Lamar Collins was arrested during the robbery of the Alabama Credit Union on Paul Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa back in January.

The University of Alabama Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity at the credit union. When they arrived, officers learned that Collins had taken several employees hostage while demanding money. Police were able to apprehend Collins. None of the hostages were injured.

RELATED: Tuscaloosa credit union suspect was armed with BB gun, arrest warrant shows

The maximum prison sentence for bank robbery is 20 years. The hostage charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years.