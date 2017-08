ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A community in mourning is gathering Tuesday evening to remember the life of Odenville Middle School librarian Mike Collins.

Collins was found dead inside a Springville home Monday. The sheriff’s office told CBS 42 he sustained injuries from knife wounds, but the cause of death has not been confirmed, pending an autopsy.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Odenville community gathering at St. Clair County High School to remember slain coach and teacher Mike Collins @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/tUNrBLZNBZ — Christian Campbell (@christianwiat) August 23, 2017