Walker County authorities find human remains in woods near Dora

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Deputy Coroner has told CBS42 News that human remains were found in Dora over the weekend.

The Coroner told CBS42 News that the remains were found by a passerby around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday in a wooded area in Dora, and the death is under investigation by Dora Police. At this time, the body has been sent to forensics for more thorough investigation.

At this time, authorities tell us that it is not clear whether the body was male or female, or what the cause of death was and if it is a criminal matter. The chief of police believes at this time, it’s possible that the deceased is a male based on clothing, but there is still investigation to be done.

