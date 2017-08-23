2 women hospitalized after fight, shooting on Powderly Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women have been sent to the hospital after a fight turned into a shooting in West Birmingham, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

According to Edwards, two women got into an argument near the 2000 block of Powderly Avenue, which escalated into violence. One of the women was reportedly struck in the head by an object, and the other was shot in the hip.

Edwards tells CBS42 News that as the shooting victim was running away from the shooter, shots were fired into a home on the 1900 block of Powderly Avenue.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.